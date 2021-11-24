PVR, UFO Moviez jointly launch cinema air purification system

“Many consumers may feel hesitant or wary of returning to theatre and the idea is to let them know cinemas are safe spaces, in which we have a role to play," Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer, PVR Ltd said. He added that the product, launched on Wednesday, has already been deployed in 60% of PVR’s screens and by mid-December, will find its way to all of the company’s properties. PVR has invested around ₹9 crore in the new technology.

