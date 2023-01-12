Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
PVR-Inox merger approved by Mumbai NCLT: Report

1 min read . 04:06 PM ISTMeghna Sen
PVR and Inox merger scheme has been sanctioned by the NCLT.

  • The merged entity, to be called PVR-INOX, will become the largest film exhibition company in India

The Bombay Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the merger between the country’s top two multiplex chains – PVR Limited and INOX Leisure.

The merged entity, to be called PVR-INOX, will become the largest film exhibition company in India, operating 1,546 screens across 341 properties in 109 cities, according to the merger announcement made earlier.

PVR is entering into newer cities, especially in the south and east parts of the country, where it has a negligible presence, the company's Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said.

PVR is looking for smaller cities, which are unserved and have "high potential", Bijli added.

On 27 March, 2022, PVR and Inox Leisure announced their merger. This has been approved by their respective shareholders, creditors as well as leading bourses NSE and BSE.

The company expects the remaining formalities to be over by the end of this financial year.

"Post-merger, we would have 1,600 screens," Bijli said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, news, markets. She has 5+ years of experience with print and online publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
