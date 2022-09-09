PVR-INOX merger: Shareholders, creditors to meet on October 112 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 01:06 PM IST
- On August 22, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) asked PVR to schedule a meeting regarding the merger
Multiplex operator PVR has called a meeting of its shareholders and creditors on October 11 to seek their approval for a merger with rival Inox Leisure. On August 22, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) asked PVR to schedule a meeting regarding the merger.