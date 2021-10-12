Pvt hospitals seek a solution for excess doses of covid vax

The Indian government decided to cap the price of vaccines in private hospitals to ₹780 for Covisheild and ₹1,410 for Covaxin, essentially asking hospitals to take a service charge of ₹150. Vaccine companies were told to allocate 5% of their doses to private hospitals, from the earlier formula of 25%. Despite the reduction of doses that was sent to private hospitals, there is an excess of doses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}