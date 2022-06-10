Pvt investment in cos good opportunities now: IIFL chief

ADIA’s investment has come in as long-term growth capital to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15-20% for the housing finance platform and Jain believes it will further the prospects for IIFL Home Finance to foray into the sub- ₹10 lakh home loan segment. “The focus is sharply on affordable housing. We will expand this business to the sub- ₹10 lakh segment in very small towns. While there is an increase in borrowing costs (The Reserve Bank of India has increased repo rate by 100 bps this year), we don’t see a further increase if the economy does well," Jain said.