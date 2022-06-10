Pvt investment in cos good opportunities now: IIFL chief

Pvt investment in cos good opportunities now: IIFL chief3 min read . 11:22 PM IST
- Jain projects that govt support for new manufacturing capacities will enable investments
Private investment is set to increase in India amid rising interest rates and global economic changes, said IIFL Group chairman Nirmal Jain, a day after UAE sovereign wealth investor Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) acquired a 20% stake in its mortgage financing arm.
Private investment is set to increase in India amid rising interest rates and global economic changes, said IIFL Group chairman Nirmal Jain, a day after UAE sovereign wealth investor Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) acquired a 20% stake in its mortgage financing arm.
“I think there will be a structural change in private investment and investors will look more favourably at India. The primary reason is that Chinese policies and disclosures are far more opaque than that of India. Most Indian entrepreneurs and businesses are relevant for overseas investors," Jain said in an interview.
“I think there will be a structural change in private investment and investors will look more favourably at India. The primary reason is that Chinese policies and disclosures are far more opaque than that of India. Most Indian entrepreneurs and businesses are relevant for overseas investors," Jain said in an interview.
Jain projects that government support for creating new manufacturing capacities, lower corporate tax rates on newer companies and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme will enable larger investments.
“What China saw in the last 15-20 years, India will see in the next 20 years. That will offset the (ongoing) global impact in the long term… In the short term, we need to see the impact of rising interest rates and high crude oil prices," he said.
A first-generation entrepreneur, Jain founded IIFL in 1995 with equity research firm India Infoline, which has now expanded as the IIFL group and is among the largest homegrown financial services firms.
Established in 2006 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of IIFL Finance, IIFL Home Finance’s assets under management were ₹23,617 crore as of 31 March.
ADIA on Thursday evening announced a deal to pick up a 20% stake in IIFL Home Finance Ltd for ₹2,200 crore, one of the largest private equity investments in the affordable housing finance segment in India.
ADIA’s investment has come in as long-term growth capital to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15-20% for the housing finance platform and Jain believes it will further the prospects for IIFL Home Finance to foray into the sub- ₹10 lakh home loan segment. “The focus is sharply on affordable housing. We will expand this business to the sub- ₹10 lakh segment in very small towns. While there is an increase in borrowing costs (The Reserve Bank of India has increased repo rate by 100 bps this year), we don’t see a further increase if the economy does well," Jain said.
However, if there is a further increase in interest rates, demand for home loans could slow down a little and the easing of inflation and interest rate cycle could take 12-18 months, he said.
Besides affordable housing, Jain is optimistic about the long-term prospects of the financial services sector in India, including microfinance and co-lending.
IIFL Group is also backed by marquee investors such as Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Holdings, private equity firm General Atlantic, and UK development finance firm British International Investment (formerly CDC Group). Jain and his family own around 25% as part of the promoter shareholding.
The Mumbai-based group offers wealth management, institutional equities and retail broking services, consumer and housing finance, mutual fund distribution and—the latest—a dedicated fund to invest in startups. Jain is also seeing an opportunity in the ongoing correction in valuations within the startup ecosystem. “I am happy with the correction as valuations are more realistic now and businesses will have more diligence and lot more dedication," he said.