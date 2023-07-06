P&W must supply 5 engines per month to Go First: SIAC2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Both parties have also been directed to provide the tribunal with quarterly updates
In a respite for low-cost carrier Go First, which was forced to suspend operations due to delays in delivery of aircraft engines, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has issued a directive to engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney, instructing it to provide at least five engines every month to the airline, starting 1 August.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×