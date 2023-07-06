In a respite for low-cost carrier Go First, which was forced to suspend operations due to delays in delivery of aircraft engines, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has issued a directive to engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney, instructing it to provide at least five engines every month to the airline, starting 1 August.

“The respondent must take all reasonable steps to release and dispatch to the claimant, without delay as they become available, five engines per month immediately after any engine becomes available, commencing, at latest, on 1 August 2023 and continuing through 31 December 2023, subject to further orders of this tribunal," it said in its order.

SIAC clarified that the order will not apply to any third-party engines where leases have been terminated before a moratorium was triggered on the airline’s assets, when it voluntarily filed for insolvency on 2 May.

The arbitration court also directed Go First to provide an undertaking, within seven days from the resolution professional Shailendra Ajmera ensuring P&W gets the highest priority in repayment of costs in case Go First is forced into liquidation.

“The claimant shall procure from the resolution professional, within seven days of the date of this order, an undertaking that costs incurred by the respondent in complying with this order will comprise costs of the insolvency resolution process such that the respondent will rank highest priority in repayment in the event the claimant was forced into liquidation proceedings."

Both parties have also been directed to provide the tribunal with quarterly updates on the progress of the resolution proceedings in compliance with its order and if any other relevant circumstances emerge. The first update should be provided on 1 October, it added.

“The parties are at liberty to apply for further reconsideration of this order, upon the demonstration of a sufficient change in circumstances," SIAC said.

Go Air moved SIAC in March, alleging P&W had failed to provide engines as agreed upon in the contract.

In an emergency award, SIAC had asked P&W to supply Go Air 20 engines lying at its maintenance, repair and overhaul facility by December, as well as recover the 44 defunct engines of Go First’s fleet spread across various airports in India for more than 270 days.

After approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in May, Go First approached the Delaware federal court to implement SIAC’s award. Subsequently, P&W filed a plea with SIAC again, saying Go First had not paid the dues to worth about $100 million to the engine manufacturer.

Go First has requested SIAC not to view the NCLT proceedings as a case of insolvency but as ‘corporate resolution’ as the airline’s management and the original owners have moved away from “operational responsibilities", and it has not defaulted on any repayment.

The SIAC hearing concluded last week, and the airline is expected to approach the Delaware court again to get the ruling enforced.

In the most recent sign of resumption of operations by the airline, civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, conducted an audit on 4-6 July, focussing on Go First’s safety-related aspects, continued compliance with the guidelines to have an air operator’s certificate and physical verification of arrangements made for resuming flight operations.

In its latest submission to the DGCA, the airline said it can recommence approximately 160 daily flights with 26 aircraft, Mint reported. Out of the 26 aircraft, four aircraft will be kept in reserve to be prepared for backup in case of issues related to technical glitches in any of the operational aircraft.