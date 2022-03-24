PW says resolved issues with GTF engines powering A320neo

Hyderabad: Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney (PW) on Thursday said issues with the company's gear turbo fan (GTF) engine that power Airbus A320neo have been addressed and the company expects more orders from Indian airlines in the near future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyderabad: Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney (PW) on Thursday said issues with the company's gear turbo fan (GTF) engine that power Airbus A320neo have been addressed and the company expects more orders from Indian airlines in the near future.

“We have worked with the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and airlines and our engine powered aircraft is working fine in India today," Mark S Cryan, vice president -customer relations for India, PW, said at the Wings India 2022 event.

“We have worked with the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and airlines and our engine powered aircraft is working fine in India today," Mark S Cryan, vice president -customer relations for India, PW, said at the Wings India 2022 event. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"There will be future opportunities for the GTF engines in India and we are talking to customers (in India)," Cryan added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At present, GTF engines power a large chunk of Airbus 320 (neos) that are operated by IndiGo and GoFirst. IndiGo had 120 A320neo planes in its fleet at end of 31 December 2021. GoFirst has over 50 Airbus A320neo planes in its fleet.

In 2021, IndiGo ordered CFM engines to power its future A320neo planes. Air India and Vistara operate Airbus 320neos powered by CFM engines and have not faced any problems yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}