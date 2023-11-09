Five big consultancy firms--Pricewater-houseCoopers (PwC), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, KPMG International Limited, and US-based McKinsey & Company bagged nearly ₹500 crore assignments from the Central Government.

According to a report by the The Indian Express, the Big Five consultancy firms bagged 308 assignments from several government departments, 16 ministries, and organsation between April 2017 and June 2022.

The Central government departments/ ministries that consulted any of the five global consultants are: Petroleum and Natural Gas; Rural Development; Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances; Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; Coal; Electronics and Information Technology; Health and Family Welfare; Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Defence; Civil Aviation; Public Enterprises; Non-conventional Energy Resources; Power; Road Transport and Highways; Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Tourism, the English daily added.

The projects involved “hiring technical consultants", "financial due diligence", “evaluation of nominations for e-governance awards", "retainer for advisory service", etc.

Among the big five consultancy firms, PwC bagged the most projects of the Modi government. Indian Express report said PwC has led 92 contracts for over ₹156 crore between 2017 and 2022. Deloitte worked on 59 assignments worth over ₹130.13 crore

Earnest & Young (E&Y), bagged as many as 87 contracts for ₹88.05 crore. While KPMG got 66 contracts worth ₹68.46 crore and McKinsey got three contracts for ₹50.09 crore.

The English daily, citing the RTO report, said that the petroleum sector topped the list with assignments worth over ₹170. Followed by the power sector. The power ministry outsourced assignments worth ₹166.41. crore in between 2017 and 2022.

The Ministry of Tourism gave work totalling at least ₹18 crore to E&Y. The NITI Aayog outsourced seven assignments worth ₹17.43 crore during 2019-2021 for “evaluation of centrally sponsored schemes", the daily added.

