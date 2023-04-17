PwC India announces Rs600 crore investments in manpower

PwC India announces Rs600 crore investments in manpower1 min read . 10:18 PM IST
- PwC India said it will enable employees to gain access to personalised opportunities
NEW DELHI :PwC India said on Monday it is investing over ₹600 crore over the next three years towards the "learning and development" and wellbeing of its work force.
NEW DELHI :PwC India said on Monday it is investing over ₹600 crore over the next three years towards the "learning and development" and wellbeing of its work force.
PwC India said in a statement that it will enable employees to gain access to personalised opportunities.
PwC India said in a statement that it will enable employees to gain access to personalised opportunities.
“We want to enable limitless possibilities and infinite experiences for our people. Towards this, our new 'people experience framework' will bring in increased emphasis on growth and development, customised rewards, benefits and well-being that are stitched into our daily experiences, and where we have the flexibility to support our people as their lives and needs shift over time," the statement said quoting Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.
At recent townhalls, the firm announced this framework and its four key pillars, the statement said.
The firm has announced an increase in medical coverage to ₹20 lakh for every employee, their spouse and two children, up from an average of ₹5 lakh, the statement said.