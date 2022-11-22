PwC India pledges to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

NEW DELHI :PwC India’s net-zero commitment is to reduce its emissions to 50 percent of its scope 1 and 2 emissions as well as 50 percent reduction in scope 3 business travel Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 compared to its 2019 levels, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI :PwC India’s net-zero commitment is to reduce its emissions to 50 percent of its scope 1 and 2 emissions as well as 50 percent reduction in scope 3 business travel Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 compared to its 2019 levels, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.
In 2020, PwC India joined PwC network firms in a commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. The commitment is aligned to a 1.5-degree scenario which is necessary to avert the worst impacts of climate change.
“The commitments made include reducing absolute business travel emissions to 50% by 2030, reducing emission by fuel consumption by DG sets and company owned vehicles to 50% by 2030, transition to 100% renewable energy from FY22 and reduce absolute emissions to 50% by 2030, and commit to having at least 50% of our purchased goods and services suppliers by emissions set science-based targets to reduce their own climate impact by 2025," PwC India added.
The commitment to proceed towards a net-zero system by 2030 largely focuses on minimizing its carbon emissions via a carbon mitigation hierarchy – avoid, reduce, replace and offset.
“The urgency around sustainability is a leveler for all – telling us that a greener world needs everyone’s collective commitment and attention. The ownership lies with each one of us. We know that a commitment is only as good as the actions that follow, and so we are putting together a robust plan which will enable us to make the shift," said Satyavati Berera, Partner & Net Zero Lead, PwC India.
Berera added that the journey is essential and requires a behavior shift from each of us. “It’s also exciting because it gives us more opportunities to do the right thing."
“PwC India launched multiple employee engagement initiatives to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. They include Green Week and Conscious Choices to promote and educate sustainable practices among employees," PwC India said.
They also prioritized decarbonization of its operations, which includes reshaping how it serves clients, sustained reductions in travel and the increased use of zero carbon energy, built visibility around emissions at a business unit level, initiated supplier engagement to encourage them to register on SBTi by adopting science-based targets, and initiated assessments of green power procurement for PwC Offices.
