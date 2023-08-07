The Price Waterhouse on Monday resigned as the auditor of Paytm Payments Services Ltd. The Company in a regulatory filing said," We wish to inform you that M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP (Firm Registration No. 012754N/N500016) Statutory Auditors of material subsidiary i.e. PaytmPayments Services Limited (“PPSL") have resigned with effect from August 07, 2023. The Statutory Auditors have not raised any concern or issue. The Board of Directors of PPSL have noted their resignation and placed on record its appreciation to M/s Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP for their contribution. The copy of the resignation letter dated August 07, 2023 with Annexure as received from M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP is attached herewith. Further, M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP (Firm Registration No. 101049W/E300004) has been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of PPSL with effect from August 07, 2023 as per applicable provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.