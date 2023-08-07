PwC India resigns as auditor of Paytm Payments Services Ltd

PwC India resigns as auditor of Paytm Payments Services Ltd1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 08:13 PM IST
Price Waterhouse resigns as auditor of Paytm Payments Services. Vijay Shekhar Sharma acquires 10.3% stake in Paytm
The Price Waterhouse on Monday resigned as the auditor of Paytm Payments Services Ltd. The Company in a regulatory filing said," We wish to inform you that M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP (Firm Registration No. 012754N/N500016) Statutory Auditors of material subsidiary i.e. PaytmPayments Services Limited (“PPSL") have resigned with effect from August 07, 2023.
The Statutory Auditors have not raised any concern or issue. The Board of Directors of PPSL have noted their resignation and placed on record its appreciation to M/s Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP for their contribution. The copy of the resignation letter dated August 07, 2023 with Annexure as received from M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP is attached herewith. Further, M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP (Firm Registration No. 101049W/E300004) has been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of PPSL with effect from August 07, 2023 as per applicable provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Meanwhile, Fintech firm One97 Communications founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will acquire a 10.30 per cent stake in Paytm from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV through an off-market transfer in a no-cash deal.
The deal turns One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand name, into a majorly Indian-owned company from being majorly owned by Chinese entities.
Antfin will continue to hold the economic rights of the stake that is being transferred to Sharma.
As per the deal, Sharma will purchase 10.3 per cent shareholding in Paytm from Antfin through his 100 per cent owned overseas entity Resilient Asset Management BV which will make him the largest shareholder in the company with a total stake of 19.42 per cent.
Sharma held a little over 9 per cent stake in Paytm before the deal.
Resilient Asset in return will issue debt instrument OCDs (optionally convertible debentures) to Antfin.
"Accordingly, no cash payment will be made for this acquisition, and neither will any pledge, guarantee, or other value assurance be provided by Sharma, directly or otherwise," a BSE filing said.
With this deal, shareholding of Antfin will decline to 13.5 per cent in Paytm from 23.8 per cent it held earlier.
