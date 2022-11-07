PwC India’s Tax Academy launches GST executive professional certification.

NEW DELHI: Aimed at equipping India’s workforce with critical job-ready skills, PwC India’s Tax Academy on Monday announced the launch of a first-of-its kind professional certification programme on GST on online learning platform Coursera.
NEW DELHI: Aimed at equipping India’s workforce with critical job-ready skills, PwC India’s Tax Academy on Monday announced the launch of a first-of-its kind professional certification programme on GST on online learning platform Coursera.
“Designed and developed by PwC India, the programme will help learners gain in-demand basic GST skills and knowledge, such as applicability of GST on transactions and how to undertake compliances and file returns," the company said in a statement.
The programme focuses on practical knowledge of GST and its application through various scenarios and case studies.
Upon completion, learners will earn a Professional Certificate from PwC India and should be equipped with job-ready skills for entry-level GST jobs in India.
Aspirants would take roughly 24 weeks to complete the programme while pursuing other education or work opportunities simultaneously.
“Bridging the skills gap is a complex problem that requires all stakeholders to work together to make the world a more resilient, capable and inclusive place. Solving important problems such as this is at the core of our strategy and organisational purpose," said Sanjeev Krishan, chairman, PwC in India.
Lakhs of students graduate in finance, business and law every year. With its Tax Academy, PwC aims to holistically address their skilling needs by launching certifications across accounting, direct taxes, transfer pricing, customs and dispute resolution.
Tax Academy will also focus on enabling working professionals gain advanced knowledge through curated upskilling, re-skilling and stackable programmes needed to progress and succeed in their careers.
PwC is a network of firms in 155 countries with over 327,000 people delivering quality assurance, advisory and tax services.
