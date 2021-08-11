Announcing a major change, PwC India on Wednesday unveiled its new business strategy ‘The New Equation’. The company also said that it is planning to invest up to ₹1,600 and create 10,000 jobs in the next five years. Significant part of the investment will be directed towards Digital, Cloud, Cyber, Analytics and Emerging Technologies.

Further, the company announced that it is planning to increase its campus hiring over 5 times and work towards a minimum of 40% gender diversity.

On the company's new business strategy and how it is planning to change its approach towards its customer, PwC India in its official release said, The New Equation is based on analysis of trends and thousands of conversations with clients and stakeholders. This refreshed strategy speaks to the two most fundamental needs clients and organisations are grappling with today.

To explain the two important factors, it further said in the release, "First is the urgency to successfully respond to and change in the face of the major shifts shaping the world: technological disruption, the risks of climate change, fractured geopolitics, social tension, and the continuing effects of COVID-19."

Second is the need to build trust at a time when it is both more fragile and more complicated to earn. The two are interdependent, and PwC India with its continued investments in its people and capabilities is uniquely positioned to deliver trust and sustained outcomes to its clients, it also added.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman PwC in India said, “The fractured and disrupted world around us calls for fresh thinking, a new approach and revisited priorities. With our new strategy, we will relentlessly focus on helping our clients, people and all stakeholders create the virtuous circle between earning trust and delivering sustained outcomes necessary to succeed in this changed world."

The company also said that it will continue to spend at least 1% of revenues in upskilling people and partners. It further added that it is planning to set up a PwC Research Institute to assist clients in identification of emerging trends across sectors

“Our commitments affirm the kind of firm we will be for the long-term. Our investments and efforts will not only help make our clients and people fit-for-future, but will also help us support Indian business to build trust and deliver sustained outcomes in a world mired with uncertainties," Krishan concluded.





