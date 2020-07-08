Q1 revenues of IT firms may decline up to 8%

Retailers that TCS or HCL have exposure to were lesser impacted than those that Wipro has been exposed to. Across sectors, the nature of investments or projects will define the impact. Midcaps with exposure to engineering research and development and manufacturing, such as Larsen and Toubro Technology Services, Sonata Software and Tata Elxsi, are likely to report more challenges due to the on-site nature of their work. What is important is for companies to guide whether the impact ends in Q1 or continues further, said Chandra.