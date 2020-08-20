Q1 tests biz agility, some sectors shine

Varun Lohchab, head of institutional research at HDFC Securities, said information technology, cement, pharma and staples beat margin estimates due to sharp cost-cutting initiatives and a drop in travel expenses. “There was continued market share gains for the larger companies compared to smaller players and those from the unorganized sector during Q1. Earning misses were more prevalent in autos, consumer discretionary, energy, insurance, and asset management companies while hits were mainly in IT, pharma, cement, chemicals and banks," Lohchab said.