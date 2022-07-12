Noida-based IT services and consulting firm, HCL Tech is set to announce its financial performance for the first quarter ending June 2022 period of FY23, tomorrow. Ahead of its earnings, HCL Tech shares witnessed bearish demand in Monday's trading session. In the upcoming quarter, HCL Tech's constant currency revenue growth is likely to be stable in IT services and ER&D. However, profit after tax (PAY) may decline sequentially while margins are expected to be under pressure. Among key things to watch in Q1 will be revenue and EBIT margin guidance, the impact of the challenging macro environment, and management commentary.

