Q3 previews: Yes Bank's loan book likely subdued on NPA transfer; Kotak Bank's credit growth seen strong3 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 11:16 PM IST
- In Q3, Yes Bank's gross loan book is expected to be muted due to NPA transfer to ARC, on the contrary, Kotak Bank is likely to post strong credit growth. Notably, both banks are factored to report a decline in their non-performing assets (NPA).
Two leading private banks, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank will be announcing their third quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) earnings on Saturday. In Q3, Yes Bank's gross loan book is expected to be muted due to NPA transfer to ARC, on the contrary, Kotak Bank is likely to post strong credit growth. Notably, both banks are factored to report a decline in their non-performing assets (NPA). Ahead of the Q3 results, these two banks' share prices were under pressure on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×