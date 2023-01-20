ICICI Direct in its note said that during Q3FY23, Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to report strong growth in advances of 22.5% YoY, 5.4% QoQ to ₹3.09 lakh crore while deposits are expected to grow 12.5% YoY, 5.6% QoQ to ₹3.43 lakh crore. CASA ratio is seen steady at ~56% of deposits. NII is estimated to grow 24.2% YoY to ₹5,383 crore while NIMs are expected to improve ~13 bps QoQ at 5.3%. Slight moderation in C/I ratio can be seen in Q3FY23 (CI to be at ~48.5%). Thus, the brokerage expects 26.6% YoY, 4.6% QoQ growth in earnings at ₹2,699 crore. GNPA is expected to improve ~13 bps QoQ to 1.95%, led by improvement in retail segment.

