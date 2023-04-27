Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, LTI Mindtree, among others to announce their Q4 earnings today4 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Major firms like Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, LTI Mindtree, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aarti Surfactants, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, ACC, Agro Tech Foods, Glenmark Life Sciences, etc, will announce their Q4 earnings on Thursday
After a day packed with record-breaking dividend announcements, high earnings, and some disappointing performances reported by several IT, fin-tech, and NBFCs, the stock market ended in green on Wednesday. Sensex closed 0.28 per cent higher at 60,300.58, whereas, Nifty was up by 0.25 per cent to close at 17,813.60. The market was bullish also because of short coverings ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.
