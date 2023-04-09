Q4 preview: IT firms may witness seasonally weak quarter; revenue, margins likely muted5 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 03:43 PM IST
- In its preview research report, ICICI Direct analysts said that Q4 is seasonally weak for IT companies on account of fewer working days, some additional furloughs in January.
The techs are prepping to announce their fourth quarter earnings for FY23. TCS will be the first to kick start the season followed by peers Infosys and HCL Tech. Others will follow suit later in the month. The sector is expected to witness a seasonally weak quarter, with muted growth seen in both revenue and margins. Among key factors to watch would be guidance and BFSI verticals amidst banking systems turmoil.
