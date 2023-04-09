For which, the brokerage's note said, "We do not have the exact break-up of BFSI vertical revenue region wise (i.e. US, Europe, etc), but we do understand that US BFSI contributes ~19-20% of its revenue while the further break-up in terms of insurance, banks, etc, is not available. Consolidation of two large Swiss banks was another big event wherein IT deals at the two companies will likely consolidate in the medium term and may shrink further deal sizes of this account."