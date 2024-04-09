Q4 Results Preview: Auto companies to post stronger earnings led by PV, 2W/3W; TVS Motors, Tata Motors to lead the pack
The month of March was a mixed bag for the auto sector as 2Ws like Bajaj and TVS have excelled, while Hero has underperformed despite being in the same sector.
The automobile sector is expected to witness a strong quarter, reporting a growth of over 15-30 per cent in EBITDA led by passenger vehicle (PV), two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) companies, according to analysts.
