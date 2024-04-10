Q4 Results Preview: Aviation sector to post weak quarter as airfares soar high
According to brokerage firm Elara Capital, InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) and SpiceJet are likely to report a combined adjusted profit after tax (PAT) of ₹23.4 billion in Q4FY24 versus ₹33.2 billion in Q3FY24 and ₹6.2 billion in Q4FY23.
The fourth quarter (Q4FY24) of the aviation sector is likely to remain dry as Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data reveals that the domestic demand in Q4FY24 was up only 2 per cent YoY while domestic capacity fell 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY), which led to a 5 per cent rise in airfare.