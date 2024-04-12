Q4 Results Preview: Hotel industry likely to post double-digit revenue growth over robust demand
According to Elara Capital, strong leisure and growing business travel will continue to accelerate ARR growth and increase occupancy.
The travel industry is likely to post stronger earnings for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024 (Q4FY24), led by healthy growth in hotels, luggage and aviation sector. In hospitality, all India average occupancy stood at 66-68 per cent in Jan-24 and increased to 72-74 per cent in Feb-24. Occupancy levels are higher by 200 bps YoY indicating demand momentum is intact, according to brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher (PL)