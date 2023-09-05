Qantas Airways CEO Alan Joyce steps down amid ticket scandal, regulatory scrutiny1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:29 AM IST
Alan Joyce, the long-standing CEO of Qantas Airways, has resigned abruptly, accelerating the succession of Vanessa Hudson, the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Joyce's unexpected exit comes weeks before his formal farewell was planned at the airline's annual general meeting.