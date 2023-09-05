comScore
Qantas Airways CEO Alan Joyce steps down amid ticket scandal, regulatory scrutiny
Qantas Airways CEO Alan Joyce steps down amid ticket scandal, regulatory scrutiny

 1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:29 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has resigned abruptly, accelerating the succession of CFO Vanessa Hudson. The resignation follows a legal case against the airline for selling tickets for cancelled flights.

Vanessa Hudson, chief executive officer-designate of Qantas Airways Ltd., left, listens as Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Lisa Maree Williams/Bloomberg) (Lisa Maree Williams/Bloomberg)Premium
Alan Joyce, the long-standing CEO of Qantas Airways, has resigned abruptly, accelerating the succession of Vanessa Hudson, the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Joyce's unexpected exit comes weeks before his formal farewell was planned at the airline's annual general meeting.

The resignation also follows the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) launching a legal case against the airline for allegedly selling tickets for flights it had already cancelled.

Also Read: Who is Vanessa Hudson, Qantas Airways' first female CEO?

Vanessa Hudson will assume her role as the CEO effective from September 6, a statement from Qantas revealed. She inherits the daunting task of restoring the tarnished image of Australia’s largest airline. The focus on Qantas' dominance in Australia's aviation market has been heightened by regulatory bodies, putting additional pressure on Hudson.

Qantas has been embroiled in a significant scandal that has battered its reputation in recent times. The ACCC sued the airline on August 31, accusing it of continuing to accept money for over 8,000 flights that had been cancelled between May and July 2022. 

The regulator has indicated that Qantas allowed these sales to persist for an average of more than two weeks, and in some instances, even beyond a month.

Also Read: Qantas Airways takes off first direct flight between Bengaluru-Sydney; check flight rates, schedule here

The regulatory body is also alleging that the airline delayed informing ticket holders for more than 10,000 flights that their services had been discontinued. A hefty penalty of over A$250 million (approximately 1,340 crore) is being sought if the allegations hold up in court.

Joyce, who served at the helm for 15 years, stated that the recent focus on the airline and past incidents convinced him that it was time for the company to prioritise its rejuvenation.

“In the last few weeks, the focus on Qantas and events of the past make it clear to me that the company needs to move ahead with its renewal as a priority," Bloomberg quoted Joyce as stating.

Under his leadership, Qantas had seen record-breaking profits, a fact that has only intensified public ire over the current scandal.

Rob Marcolina will be filling in the shoes of Vanessa Hudson as the new CFO of Qantas, as per the September 5 announcement. The airline's shares showed a marginal rise of 0.5% in early Sydney trading on the day the news broke.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
