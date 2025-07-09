Qantas data breach: Here's what was stolen in cyberattack, what the airline said, and what you can do

Australian aviation major Qantas Airways on July 9 admitted that hackers had got hold of personal information belonging to 5.7 million customers, Bloomberg reported.
This is Australia's most high-profile cyber attack since telecommunications giant Optus and health insurer Medibank were hit in 2022, as per a Reuters report.
The airline’s shares was trading up 1.1 per cent in Sydney, as per the report.
The data breach, which occured last week, has compromises customer details ranging from passenger names, their addresses, phone numbers and meal preferences, the report added.
It said that over 1 million passengers' phone number, birth date or home address was accessed, according to the Reuters report. An additional four million customers had their name and email address taken during the hack.
Qantas on July 9 said it has begun telling impacted passengers what specific information was lost in the attack.
The BB report added that there is “no evidence” that any of the stolen data was released in public, the carrier said it is “monitoring the situation with the help of specialist cybersecurity experts”.
An analysis conducted by the airline since the hack, found that financial impact at this time is “limited”, as there was no credit card details or other financial data compromised in the breach. The status on this could however change pending more information, the repot added.
Further, on frequent flier miles, Qantas stated that there was not enough data stolen to grant the hackers access to this information.
The report added that while the “damage appears to be contained”, the cyberattack has raised concerns over CEO Vanessa Hudson's crisis management.
Since taking over in 2023, she has worked to gain back reputation lost by predecessor Alan Joyce, it added.
Qantas joins a growing list of airlines suffering hacking breaches in recent weeks, including Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Hawaiian Airlines and Canada’s WestJet Airlines.
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned that notorious cybercrime group Scattered Spider was targeting airlines using techniques impersonating employees or contractors to hack into IT systems.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)
