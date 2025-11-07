Qantas announces 22-hour non-stop flights from Australia to London and New York: See Project Sunrise specs and images

Australia's national carrier Qantas has announced that its first ‘Project Sunrise’ aircraft has completed major production milestones at the Airbus manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France.
Sharing updates on the flight, which has been dubbed the “final frontier of long haul travel”, Qantas released first images of the A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range) aircraft at the French facility. The nearly complete aircraft is scheduled to travel the Australia-London-New York route non-stop in 22 hours.
According to an official release from Qantas, the name Project Sunrise pays homage to the carrier’s historic ‘Double Sunrise’ endurance flights during World War II. Those flights remained airborne long enough to witness two sunrises.
Vanessa Hudson, Qantas Group CEO, in the release said the progress brings Project Sunrise “one step closer to reality”. She added that the project will overcome the challenge of long-distance routes, and “will fundamentally change the way our customers travel the world”.
“These flights will cut up to four hours off the journey and transform how people experience ultra long-haul travel, through science-backed design to minimise jetlag and maximise wellbeing,” Hudson added.
Project Sunrise services are expected to commence in the first half of 2027.
According to the release, all key airframe components of the aircraft, including the forward, centre and rear fuselage sections have come together, along with the wings, tail section and landing gear now attached.
