Qantas announces 22-hour non-stop flights from Australia to London and New York: See Project Sunrise specs and images

Australia's national carrier Qantas has announced that its first ‘Project Sunrise’ aircraft has completed major production milestones at the Airbus manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France.

Sharing updates on the flight, which has been dubbed the “final frontier of long haul travel”, Qantas released first images of the A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range) aircraft at the French facility. The nearly complete aircraft is scheduled to travel the Australia-London-New York route non-stop in 22 hours.

What is Project Sunrise? According to an official release from Qantas, the name Project Sunrise pays homage to the carrier’s historic ‘Double Sunrise’ endurance flights during World War II. Those flights remained airborne long enough to witness two sunrises.

Vanessa Hudson, Qantas Group CEO, in the release said the progress brings Project Sunrise “one step closer to reality”. She added that the project will overcome the challenge of long-distance routes, and “will fundamentally change the way our customers travel the world”.

“These flights will cut up to four hours off the journey and transform how people experience ultra long-haul travel, through science-backed design to minimise jetlag and maximise wellbeing,” Hudson added.

Project Sunrise services are expected to commence in the first half of 2027.

Qantas' first Project Sunrise aircraft takes shape in Toulouse: First look According to the release, all key airframe components of the aircraft, including the forward, centre and rear fuselage sections have come together, along with the wings, tail section and landing gear now attached.

The aircraft will be transferred to a new hangar this week, where its engines and flight test instruments will be installed.

After this process is completed, the aircraft's extensive test flight programme will begin in 2026.

Qantas' specially configured A350-1000ULRs will enable the Australian carrier to operate the world’s longest commercial flights, connecting Australia’s east coast non-stop to London and New York for the first time.

Thanks to its additional 20,000 litre rear centre fuel tank and enhanced systems, the aircraft will fly for up to 22 hours non-stop.

Once operational, the direct services will cut up to four hours off total travel time, compared to the current one-stop services.

As per the release, the aircraft's cabins have been developed from the ground up in collaboration with aviation specialists, Australian industrial designer David Caon, and a multidisciplinary team of experts from the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre. The aim was to work with sleep scientists to combat jet lag through features such as meals and lighting design.

For cabins, passengers have been given more space, as the aircraft has a 238-seat configuration compared to the 300-plus seat variation usually found in other A350-1000s.

This flight also includes a purpose-built Wellbeing Zone between the Premium Economy and Economy cabins featuring integrated stretch handles, guided on-screen exercise programs, a hydration station and a range of refreshments, as per the release.

The first of 12 new aircraft is scheduled for delivery in late 2026, with the first commercial Project Sunrise services commencing in the first half of 2027.