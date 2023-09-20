Qantas former CEO Alan Joyce takes almost 900% pay rise, but bonus cut amid pending lawsuit1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Former Qantas Airways CEO Alan Joyce took a 872% pay increase when he left the company claiming long-term incentives which were pending for years. However, the company said it cut and withholding hefty bonuses. Joyce retired amid a lawsuit against the airline company.