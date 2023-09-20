Former Qantas Airways CEO Alan Joyce took a 872% pay increase when he left the company claiming long-term incentives which were pending for years. However, the company said it cut and withholding hefty bonuses. Joyce retired amid a lawsuit against the airline company.

The company's annual report, published on Wednesday, said “Alan Joyce, who retired early this month after a regulator lawsuit accused Qantas of selling tickets on thousands of already-cancelled flights, took home A$21.4 million in the 2023 financial year."

“Most of the amount was share-based incentives that Joyce was allowed to cash in after they vested"

Qantas cut an additional short-term bonus for Joyce by one-fifth of the A$2.7 million available and withheld it pending the outcome of two lawsuits that may result in hefty fines and further reputational turbulence for the company, the report added.

"In recognition of the customer and brand impact of cumulative events, the Board has applied its discretion to reduce short-term incentives" for Joyce and other executives, Chairman Richard Goyder said in the report.

The company was able to recall A$8.4 million of share-based bonuses Joyce collected in the year but is not yet allowed to sell, the report added. It could also "claw back" unvested stock bonuses for Joyce, currently worth A$6 million, it said.

Joyce's last payout cover his 15 years of running the company, which dominates Australian air travel.

In the fiscal year ending June 2023, Qantas made a record annual profit but it was overshadowed public outrage over flight cancellations and employee disquiet following the termination of 1,700 ground staff during COVID period

The airline also faced a lawsuit from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission that alleged violations of consumer law for selling tickets to 8,000 flights that were already canceled in mid-2022 when borders reopened.

The High Court declared the 2020 sackings illegal this month. Qantas must return to the Federal Court to determine what it must pay in penalties and compensation to affected workers..

"Alan ... openly recognised that there were elements of the COVID restart that could have been managed better and took action to start turning that around," Goyder wrote in the report.

