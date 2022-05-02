Qantas orders dozens of planes from Airbus, plans non-stop flights to New York, London

Qantas said it is ordering 12 Airbus A350-1000s for its Project Sunrise flights. Qantas said these planes will be able to connect Australia directly to anywhere in the world, such as nonstop flights from Australia’s east coast to London and New York. Previously, Qantas has flown nonstop from Australia’s east coast to cities such as Los Angeles and Dallas, and its service to London currently flies through Darwin.