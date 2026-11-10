Qantas to bring 850 jobs to India via outsourcing deal with Accenture; Aussie unions raise concerns: Report

Written By Sayak Basu
Published10 Nov 2026, 03:44 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
AI-generated image. For representational purposes only.
AI-generated image. For representational purposes only.

Qantas, the Australian airline is planning to outsource 850 jobs from its head office to Accenture under a multi-year agreement. Most of these jobs are set to be assigned to Accenture's employees in India, BBC reported on Tuesday.

Vanessa Hudson, the CEO of Qantas, made this announcement in an internal email to the company's staff today, wherein she said, "this is hard news for some and I'm sorry for the uncertainty it brings".

The company, which is Australia's national airline, is planning this outsourcing in order to modernise its technology systems as well as prepare the business so that it is ready to adapt to the growing importance of AI in the aviation and travel industries.

Also Read | Qantas data breach: What was stolen and what airline said about cyberattack

The implementation of these changes will begin by the middle of next year, and the initial phase is likely to cover finance, procurement, people and marketing functions.

Hudson addressed these changes in her email, writing, “They are about modernising the technology behind our business and becoming more efficient, so we can keep investing in our customers, our people and our future,” while acknowleding that the "scale and speed of change in technology and AI is something none of us has seen in our lifetime".

She however added that outcomes to individuals because of this direction the company is taking has not been analysed completely, and that the management would consult the employee unions in the coming months.

She said, “The first phase will start with finance, procurement, people and marketing, with some of the services in these areas moving to Accenture, delivered mostly by its teams in India and some in Australia”.

How Qantas plans to redeploy as many employees as possible

Qantas is also planning to redeploy a number of its employees by reskilling and retraining them, and also giving them opportunities in other roles within the organisation.

The technology overhaul comes at a time when the company is trying to address the complexity of its legal systems. Hudson mentioned in her email that the company operates more than 1,000 legacy applications that were not designed to work together.

“Modernising these systems and connecting the data across them is the critical next step,” she said.

Also Read | IndiGo signals fare hikes amid fuel cost surge, posts ₹1,879.1 crore Q2 loss

What union leaders are saying

Union leaders are ringing the alarm bells, claiming that they were told Australian jobs would not be moved overseas.

“This should be chilling to not only those workers, but all Australians, because no Australian benefits from this. This is jobs offshore, and this is skills offshore at our national airline,” ASU NSW Secretary Angus McFarland said, as per 9News Australia.

ASU Assistant National Secretary Scott Cowen said workers had been told in August that there was no plan to move Australian jobs overseas.

“Earlier this year, Qantas told us directly there was no plan to offshore any jobs. Today, they’ve come out and told hundreds of staff members that their work will now be delivered mostly from people overseas,” Cowen said.

The union is reportedly seeking more details on the number and types of jobs being affected as well the retraining support the company will provide for its employees.

With agency inputs

Accenture
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeCompaniesNewsQantas to bring 850 jobs to India via outsourcing deal with Accenture; Aussie unions raise concerns: Report
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.