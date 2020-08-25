Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Qantas to cut up to 2,500 jobs as it outsources ground handling
Self check-in kiosks stand in the domestic terminal for Qantas Airways Ltd.

Qantas to cut up to 2,500 jobs as it outsources ground handling

1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Reuters

  • Qantas Airways Ltd said it planned to cut up to 2,500 jobs by outsourcing its Australian ground handling operations to lower costs
  • Qantas Domestic Chief Executive Officer Andrew David said outsourcing the ground handling jobs would save an estimated A$100 million a year in operating costs

SYDNEY: Qantas Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to cut up to 2,500 jobs by outsourcing its Australian ground handling operations to lower costs as it braces for a A$10 billion ($7.17 billion) hit to revenue due to the pandemic this financial year.

SYDNEY: Qantas Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to cut up to 2,500 jobs by outsourcing its Australian ground handling operations to lower costs as it braces for a A$10 billion ($7.17 billion) hit to revenue due to the pandemic this financial year.

The expected job cuts are on top of 6,000 across its workforce announced in June, which would take the total job losses to nearly 30% of its pre-pandemic roles.

The expected job cuts are on top of 6,000 across its workforce announced in June, which would take the total job losses to nearly 30% of its pre-pandemic roles.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Qantas Domestic Chief Executive Officer Andrew David said outsourcing the ground handling jobs would save an estimated A$100 million a year in operating costs.

It would also allow the airline to avoid investing A$100 million in equipment like tugs and bag loaders over the next five years, Jetstar Chief Executive Gareth Evans said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated