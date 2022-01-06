Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Qatar Airways seeks more than $600 million in Airbus A350 dispute

Qatar Airways seeks more than $600 million in Airbus A350 dispute

Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 06:27 PM IST Reuters

The Gulf airline is also seeking extra compensation of $4 million for every day that 21 of its A350 airplanes remain grounded by Qatar's regulator over the skin damage

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PARIS/LONDON : Qatar Airways is claiming $618 million in compensation from planemaker Airbus in a dispute over erosion to the surface of A350 jetliners, a court document showed on Thursday.

The Gulf airline is also seeking extra compensation of $4 million for every day that 21 of its A350 airplanes remain grounded by Qatar's regulator over the skin damage, which includes erosion and gaps in a layer of lightning protection.

