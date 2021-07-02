Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Qatar Airways integrates vaccine certificate with IATA's digital passport app

The Qatar Airways trial will be rolled out in phases from July,
1 min read . 02:35 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • IATA’s Travel Pass, aimed to help revive international air travel squeezed by pandemic curbs, manages and verifies secure flow of necessary testing or vaccine information among governments, airlines, laboratories and travellers

New Delhi: Qatar Airways has become the first airline to integrate vaccination certificates with International Air Transport Association's (IATA) digital passport mobile application, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

IATA’s Travel Pass, aimed to help revive international air travel squeezed by pandemic curbs, manages and verifies the secure flow of necessary testing or vaccine information among governments, airlines, laboratories and travellers.

Several leading global airlines like Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Etihad and Air New Zealand have already signed up for IATA’s Travel Pass.

The Qatar Airways trial will be rolled out in phases from July, beginning initially with cabin crew returning to Doha travelling from Kuwait, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Sydney, the airline said.

"Cabin crew will be able to upload their Qatar issued covid-19 vaccination credentials along with their covid-19 test results to the IATA Travel Pass Mobile App and verify they are eligible to travel," it said.

"On arrival in Doha, crew will then be able to safely and securely share their vaccination certificate and proceed through immigration at the airport," it added.

India’s largest domestic airline IndiGo is currently engaged with IATA for the Travel Pass.

At present, travellers are required to take pre-departure covid-19 swab tests within 48-72 hours of their flights and present the report at the airport.

