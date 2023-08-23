Qatar Investment Authority to invest ₹8,278 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures, to get equity stake of 0.99%1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is investing ₹8,278 crore ($1.1 billion) in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), valuing the company at ₹8.278 lakh crore ($111 billion).
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (“RRVL") announced today that Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA"), through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will invest ₹ 8,278 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 8.278 lakh crore. QIA’s investment will translate into a minority equity stake of 0.99% in RRVL on a fully-diluted basis.