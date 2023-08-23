Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (“RRVL") announced today that Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA"), through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will invest ₹ 8,278 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 8.278 lakh crore. QIA’s investment will translate into a minority equity stake of 0.99% in RRVL on a fully-diluted basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The previous fund-raise round by RRVL in 2020 from various global investors of an aggregate amount of ₹ 47,265 crore was done at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 4.21 lakh crore. Isha Mukesh Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “We are delighted to welcome QIA as an investor in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. We look forward to benefitting from QIA’s global experience and strong track record of value creation as we further develop Reliance Retail Ventures Limited into a world class institution, driving transformation of the Indian retail sector. The investment by QIA is a strong endorsement of a positive outlook towards Indian economy and Reliance’s retail business model, strategy and execution capabilities."

Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO, QIA, said, "QIA is committed to supporting innovative companies with high-growth potential in India's fast growing retail market. We are looking forward to Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, with its strong vision and impressive growth trajectory, joining our growing and diverse portfolio of investments in India."

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and associates, operates India's largest, fastest growing, and most profitable retail business serving 267 million loyalty customers with an integrated omnichannel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle, and pharma consumption baskets.