MUMBAI : QED Investors, a fintech- focused investment firm started by the co-founder of Capital One, has invested $150 million in India in a year and plans to continue this pace of investments in the coming years, said a senior executive of the firm.

QED was founded by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman in 2007 and began life as a family office. Morris previously co-founded Capital One, one of the first fintech companies in the US.

“India is an important market for us. We have invested $150 million in a year’s time and seeing the opportunity in India we expect to at least continue at this pace, so we could invest around $500 million in India in the next three years," said Sandeep Patil, Partner & Head – South East Asia at QED Investors. “We are very different from other investors because we have a strong operator DNA. Right from our founders to most senior executives, most are from operating backgrounds and thus we consider ourselves primarily an operator and then an investor. We are also a multi-stage investor, we can invest in seed stage all the way to growth stage, and we can bring in our knowledge and expertise of operations across multiple stages," said Patil.

Last September, QED closed an oversubscribed $1.05 billion fund consisting of a $550 million Fund VII and a $500 million Growth Fund. The projected investments will come from these and future funds. In India, QED has invested in fintechs such as neobank Jupiter, earned wage access finance startup Refyne, open finance platform Upswing and FPL Technologies.

