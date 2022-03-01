QED invests $150 million in India in a year

“India is an important market for us. We have invested $150 million in a year’s time and seeing the opportunity in India we expect to at least continue at this pace, so we could invest around $500 million in India in the next three years," said Sandeep Patil, Partner & Head – South East Asia at QED Investors. “We are very different from other investors because we have a strong operator DNA. Right from our founders to most senior executives, most are from operating backgrounds and thus we consider ourselves primarily an operator and then an investor. We are also a multi-stage investor, we can invest in seed stage all the way to growth stage, and we can bring in our knowledge and expertise of operations across multiple stages," said Patil.

