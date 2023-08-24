QIA to invest ₹8,278 crore in RIL’s retail arm for 0.99%3 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:05 AM IST
QIA’s investment values RRVL at ₹8.28 trillion or $100 billion, twice its ₹4.21 trillion valuation in 2021
NEW DELHI, BENGALURU : Sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has agreed to invest ₹8,278 crore ($1 billion) into the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), marking a fresh round of investments into Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) after the country’s largest retailer raised ₹47,265 crore in 2021.