Bengaluru: Analytics company Qliktech International AB on Friday said that it has acquired NodeGraph, a customizable metadata management solution, to help expand its analytics data pipeline capabilities with interactive data lineage, impact analysis, and governance. The Nasdaq-listed analytics company has operations in India in Bengaluru and Noida.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Post-acquisition, Qlik will integrate NodeGraph into its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution in the second half of 2021, with commercial monetization beginning in Q4 2021.

“Acquiring NodeGraph advances Qlik’s vision of Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain," the company said in a statement.

“As enterprises activate data and increase its use for real-time decision-making, it’s crucial that data be timely, trustworthy and consistent across the entire organization," said Mike Capone, chief executive officer, Qlik. “NodeGraph’s interactive data lineage, impact analysis and governance capabilities make it crystal clear where data is coming from, how it was transformed and how trustworthy it is."

The acquisition comes at a time when organizations are empowering more and more employees with data and analytics to fuel better and more timely decisions. As data from various sources enter an organization, both IT and business leaders need to collaborate and continually ensure that data is trustworthy and being used in a consistent and correct manner.

NodeGraph’s lineage and governance capabilities will expand Qlik’s ability to provide the data fabric that customers need to fully understand the data flowing through their analytics data pipelines – from source through transformation to use.

