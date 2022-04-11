NEW DELHI : Quick service restaurant (QSR) companies increased prices between 5 to 10% in the last one month to counter inflationary pressure.

Analysts at ICICI Securities tracked menu prices of fast food chains such as Domino’s to map price increases.

“Most QSR players have implemented price hikes in the last one month. Jubilant FoodWorks has taken another price increase of approximately 5% recently in April 2022 (after a 4-5% price hike in December’21). The franchisees of Yum! Brands have also taken up to 10% price increase with lower increase in Pizza Hut. We believe given the overall inflationary scenario, QSRs are unlikely to be impacted by adverse effects of price elasticity," they said in a report on the sector released Monday.

Price of edible oils have been volatile since 2021. Meanwhile, analysts also pointed to inflationary pressures in most functions and line items—such as employee wages, freight and energy costs.

“We note that QSRs have always focused on driving cost efficiencies, which help them in offsetting some pressure. While the current price hikes can aid in some gross margin expansion, the focus is to protect margins at the EBITDA level," they said.

Chains such as KFC took a last round of price hike in November 2021, while Pizza Hut took one in April of 2019.

Meanwhile, the report noted that more premium quick service restaurants will be able to hold on volume growth despite price increases compared to those that offer value meals.

“While the consumer response to price hikes is difficult to estimate and also be different (across brands), we believe premium QSRs should have lower impact on volumes. Value-focused brands—like Burger King—may potentially find it difficult to pass on a double-digit price increase. We believe KFC and Pizza Hut are better placed to pass on price hikes to consumers and Sapphire Foods is better placed (given its territories have a higher share of GDP versus the other Yum! franchisee in India," according to the report.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.