Quadria Capital eyes Concord Biotech exit

Rare Enterprises, owned by ace market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who died early on Sunday, is among the shareholders of Concord Biotech. The IPO consists of only a secondary share sale by Quadria Capital, involving sale of 20.9 million shares, according to the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). No primary funds are planned to be raised by the company. No other shareholders of the company are diluting their shareholding in the company through the IPO. Rare Enterprises holds around 24% stake in the company.

