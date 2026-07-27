Quadria Capital steps on exit pedal, eyes 1.5x cash returns to backers from Fund III by early 2027

Healthcare-focused private equity firm Quadria Capital is accelerating its exits, aiming to return nearly 1.5 times distributed paid-in capital (DPI) from its third fund by early next year as it prepares two more portfolio companies for public listings.
The $1.1 billion fund, which closed last year, has already started returning cash following a partial exit from NephroPlus following its initial public offering (IPO), a top Quadria executive told Mint.
“In Fund III, we’ve already generated DPI, so we’re ahead of that curve,” said Amit Varma, co-founder and managing partner at Quadria Capital. “Fund III should be closer to 1.5x DPI early next year. We are expecting at least two more portfolio companies to list by early 2027,” he added. According to media reports, Maxivision Eye Hospitals and Aragen Life Sciences are next, with both preparing to hit the public markets by early next year.