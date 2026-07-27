Quadria Capital steps on exit pedal, eyes 1.5x cash returns to backers from Fund III by early 2027

Healthcare-focused private equity firm Quadria Capital is accelerating its exits, aiming to return nearly 1.5 times distributed paid-in capital (DPI) from its third fund by early next year as it prepares two more portfolio companies for public listings.
Healthcare-focused private equity firm Quadria Capital is accelerating its exits, aiming to return nearly 1.5 times distributed paid-in capital (DPI) from its third fund by early next year as it prepares two more portfolio companies for public listings.
The $1.1 billion fund, which closed last year, has already started returning cash following a partial exit from NephroPlus following its initial public offering (IPO), a top Quadria executive told Mint.
The $1.1 billion fund, which closed last year, has already started returning cash following a partial exit from NephroPlus following its initial public offering (IPO), a top Quadria executive told Mint.
“In Fund III, we’ve already generated DPI, so we’re ahead of that curve,” said Amit Varma, co-founder and managing partner at Quadria Capital. “Fund III should be closer to 1.5x DPI early next year. We are expecting at least two more portfolio companies to list by early 2027,” he added. According to media reports, Maxivision Eye Hospitals and Aragen Life Sciences are next, with both preparing to hit the public markets by early next year.
Last year, Mint reported that for its second fund, from which it began investing in 2021, Quadria reported a DPI of 1.1x and aimed for a DPI of almost 3x.
DPI measures the cash a private equity fund has returned to its investors relative to the capital they have contributed. The metric has gained added weight as investors navigate a challenging climate for new fundraising and exits.
However, India’s deepening capital markets are helping Quadria buck that trend by widening its exit options. While strategic buyers historically accounted for 60% of its exits, Varma said public markets have emerged as a powerful liquidity route. “For India, capital markets are now a great source of exits for us,” Varma said. In Southeast Asia, however, exits continue to rely largely on strategic sales and other private equity buyers.
The pace of exits puts Fund III ahead of Quadria's typical investment cycle. The healthcare investor generally aims to deploy a fund completely within its first three years, begin returning capital in years four and five, and substantially exit the portfolio by year seven or eight. Quadria's first fund has been completely exited, while the firm expects to fully exit Fund II by 2028, Varma said.
The pace stands out against industry benchmarks. According to global data and insights provider Preqin’s Performance Benchmark for India AIF, based on data reported by general partners, private equity funds launched in 2023—the same year Quadria made its first investment from Fund III—had returned very little capital to investors by March 2025. The median DPI for the 29 funds in this cohort was just 0.1x.
Quadria’s Fund III, Varma said, is on track to reach roughly 1.5x DPI by early next year, putting it well ahead of most funds from its vintage at a similar stage.
$1.1-billion fund races towards 75% deployment
The exit push is unfolding alongside rapid deployment from Quadria's latest $1.1-billion healthcare fund, which closed in October 2025. With LP co-investments, total deployment is expected to cross $1.5 billion. The fund is already about 50-60% deployed, and Quadria expects that figure to cross 75% by the end of 2026. “In the next six months, we expect to close another two-three investments that will happen, which will take us past the 75% mark,” Varma said. Quadria has so far backed companies such as NephroPlus, MaxiVision Eye Hospitals, and Aragen Life Sciences from the fund.
Founded in 2012, Quadria Capital manages more than $4.3 billion of assets across 29 investments in South and Southeast Asia, including India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
The target corpus of Quadria Capital's first fund was $300 million, although it eventually grew to $450 million with co-investments from its limited partners (LPs). It raised $600 million in 2016 towards its second fund, and eventually deployed $780 million, including LP co-investments.
The next leg of deployment will span healthcare delivery, medical technology and pharmaceuticals. “We're looking at a couple of hospital assets. We're looking at one medtech asset, and we're looking at two pharma assets across India and SEA,” Varma said. The transactions are currently under discussion and the firm has not disclosed the targets.
Single-specialty healthcare
Hospitals will remain a key area of deployment, but Quadria is more interested in single-specialty healthcare platforms than multi-specialty hospital assets. “Our firm belief is that single-specialty assets are good assets to invest in because of the scale and size that you can create. You can create operating efficiencies and, more importantly, you can create a differentiation in the mind of patients,” Varma said.
Quadria has followed this strategy for more than a decade, with investments including oncology chain HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG), gastroenterology-focused Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) and NephroPlus. The attraction, according to Varma, is the ability to improve clinical outcomes, attract specialised doctors, and use scale to reduce procurement and operating costs.
Within single-specialty healthcare, Quadria is currently interested in oncology, gastroenterology and nephrology, while critical care is emerging as another potential investment area. The investor is more cautious about segments such as fertility services, where significant private equity capital has already chased assets. “Because there's a lot of generalist money getting into IVF, it makes us very nervous about getting into IVF,” Varma said. “Sometimes we believe there's too much money chasing a concept.”
One model Quadria is starting to evaluate is a specialised critical-care platform that could operate intensive care units (ICUs) within existing multi-specialty hospitals. “Most hospitals do not have the competence and capability to run ICUs, which means there is a possibility of bringing together an outsourced model of implants of ICUs in multi-specialty hospitals. That is the area that we are beginning to look at,” Varma said.
The fund plans to deploy 50-55% of its corpus to India, 30-35% to ASEAN and another 10-15% opportunistically to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with Quadria planning to play both the India-GCC and ASEAN-GCC corridors.
Future investments will likely focus on Quadria’s international strategy in Southeast Asia and West Asia, as Fund III has already deployed 40% of its corpus in India.