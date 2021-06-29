Quadria to pick stake in Encube  

“What people don't realize is that after biosimilars, the topical pharma industry is actually the one which requires a huge amount of sophistication. And it's very hard to replicate. Encube actually has the capability of CDMO, FDA regulated worldclass single site in Goa, which is one of the world's largest manufacturing plants, but more importantly is in the space of branded generics. We believe that the generic derma topical market is going to grow at a very rapid pace, because of increased prevalence of skin diseases, and more importantly, in the emerging market, the FDA is pushing for affordable generics," said Varma.