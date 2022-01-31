New Delhi: PepsiCo’s packaged oats brand Quaker has revealed a new brand identity in the Indian market switching to a new logo representing the brand globally.

“For the first time since its launch in the country, the brand has changed its packaging design and adopted the new global logo. With ‘technology’ taking centre stage, the new-look Quaker Oats pack comes with a QR code for the digital-savvy consumers that gives easy access to Quaker’s Content Hub—a platform with a variety of nourishing and scrumptious oats recipes —on YouTube," PepsiCo India said in a statement Monday.

In line with the change in packaging and logo, the brand has also launched a new television campaign.

“Bringing the new brand proposition alive, Quaker has also launched a new TVC campaign to inspire millennials to #BeTheRealFit and make the highly nutritious grain oats as part of their active lifestyle," the company said.

The move comes as demand for health and nutrition foods has spiked post covid-19. The need for convenience has also driven up demand for foods that are easy to prepare. In India, Quaker competes with Marico’s Saffola oats as well as Kellogg’s.

“We are extremely delighted to present the new global look of Quaker in the country. The revamped brand image gives us another opportunity to connect with the ‘real fit’ and those who are passionate to win in life. As millennials, continue to champion through their hectic lifestyles, they need the right nutrition and energy to seize every task," said Sonam B Vij, associate director and category head, Quaker, PepsiCo India.

The new pack Quaker Oats is available across retail and e-commerce platforms in India. The TVC launch is supported with a strong 360-degree campaign.

Quaker Oats was launched in India in 2006. It is also sold in variants such as Quaker Plain Oats, Quaker Oats Multigrain and Quaker Oats with Flavour Mix.

