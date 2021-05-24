Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 7c2 chip for entry-level PCs

The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 competes with Intel’s Celeron N4020, the Intel Pentium N5030 and the MediaTek MT8183 chips. The chip uses an octa-core Kryo 468 CPU, clocked at 2.55GHz, the same CPU we saw on the 2019 version of this chip, except that the clock speed has been increased. It’s built on the 8nm fabrication technology and will have the 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 255 image signal processor (ISP). The ISP supports dual cameras with up to 16MP resolution or a single 32MP sensor. It can record videos in 10-bit colour.

