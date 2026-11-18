When Qualcomm initiated a major workforce restructuring across its Indian operations this month, Chief Executive Cristiano Amon said the exercise was a "performance-focused reduction", according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

However, anonymous employee discussions painted a starkly different picture, with nearly half of the conversations surrounding the job cuts pointing to managerial bias, regional politics, and favouritism.

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According to an internal AI analysis by the professional networking platform Blind, which was shared with People Matters, 47.7% of layoff-related discussions about Qualcomm cited politics or favouritism as a driving factor. In contrast, only 34.2% attributed the cuts to cost or performance.

Qualcomm vs Big Tech peers The data shared by Blind highlights Qualcomm as a significant outlier when compared to other major technology companies that executed mass layoffs in 2026.

Analysing the peak week of layoff discussions for each firm, Blind reported the following breakdown:

Qualcomm : 47.7% cited politics or favouritism; 34.2% cited cost or performance.

: 47.7% cited politics or favouritism; 34.2% cited cost or performance. Meta : 28.6% cited politics or favouritism; 47.6% cited cost or performance.

: 28.6% cited politics or favouritism; 47.6% cited cost or performance. Microsoft : 28.0% cited politics or favouritism; 64.0% cited cost or performance.

: 28.0% cited politics or favouritism; 64.0% cited cost or performance. Uber: 21.1% cited politics or favouritism; 47.4% cited cost or performance. Qualcomm's figure for favouritism-related discussions was 19.1 percentage points above Meta's and 26.6 percentage points higher than Uber's, according to the platform's analysis.

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India ops at the centre of the storm Blind's analysis, as cited by People Matters, found that 87% of the Qualcomm-related discussions in its dataset originated in India. Of these, 62% were linked to Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd, 25% to the company's Bengaluru BDC site, and the remaining 13% originated in the US.

Within these forums, employees raised severe allegations regarding the selection criteria used by middle management.

Anonymous posts highlighted concerns about managers allegedly favouring colleagues from their own hometowns, language groups, or previous employers. Other users claimed that remote workers, employees on medical or maternity leave, and those who had recently filed HR grievances faced targeted retaliation.

The timing of the layoffs—striking just around the Diwali season—further exacerbated workforce frustrations.

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In a post highlighted by Blind, an employee claimed to have complained to HR about their manager weeks before the layoffs and questioned whether the grievance directly influenced their termination.

Blind noted that these are anonymous accounts and have not been independently verified, and Qualcomm's response to the allegations was not included in the shared data.

Also Read | Qualcomm Layoffs: Employee loses job days before his wedding

The 'performance' mandate and strict severance windows The allegations of subjective managerial discretion stand in stark contrast to Qualcomm's official internal communications.

In his October 20 memo, reviewed by Reuters, Amon linked the impending job cuts directly to performance standards following annual reviews, business priorities, and the capabilities required for future growth.

The actual execution of these cuts began in Bengaluru on November 9, according to reports by Moneycontrol and The Financial Express. The publications noted that the restructuring is expected to affect engineering and research teams in Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, and Chennai, potentially impacting more than 1,000 roles—an estimate Qualcomm has not officially confirmed.

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Both publications reported that some affected employees were offered an additional month's salary as an incentive if they accepted their separation documents within a strict three-day window.

Qualcomm has not publicly commented on the reported severance arrangement.

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