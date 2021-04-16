NEW DELHI: American chipmaker Qualcomm’s investment arm, Qualcomm Ventures, has made an equity investment in Indian audio accessory manufacturer boAT . While the company didn’t reveal the exact amount, a company executive told Mint the amount stands at ₹50 crore. The audio accessory maker had also raised $100 million (approximately ₹750 crore) from private equity firm Warburg Pincus, which took its valuation to around ₹2,000 crore. The executive said Qualcomm’s investment has been made at the same valuation.

“Qualcomm Ventures’ investment in boAt is one of the many steps we are taking to reinforce India’s twin missions of Atmanirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India) and Make-in-India-for-the world, by enabling cutting edge technology innovation and R&D in India," said Rajen Vagadia, vice president and president, Qualcomm India.

Further, the executive also said that the company will be working closely with Qualcomm to enhance the technology aspect of its audio products. Qualcomm offers chips and software aimed at enhancing audio quality on accessories like True Wireless Earbuds, a category in which boAT tops the Indian market, according to market data from various research firms.

According to a March 2021 report from the International Data Corporation, shipments of earwear products (which consists of True Wireless Earbuds) in India grew by a whopping 258% in the 2020 calendar year. The country saw 30.4 million units of such products, which account for 83.6% of the overall wearable market. Of these, 11.3 million unit shipments were of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds.

Shilpi Jain, research analyst at Counterpoint Research, said that the average selling price (ASP) in India’s TWS market declined by 18% in Q4 2020, driven by affordable launches by various companies, including boAT. “In 2020, the ASP declined by almost 50% compared to 2019," she added. According to data from Counterpoint, boAT led the market in Q4, 2020 with 30% market share in this market, ahead of companies like OnePlus, realme and Xiaomi, which had 12%, 10% and 7% market share, respectively.

